Bos family reflects on Kid's Cup donations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of the families touched by the many donations brought in from Kid's Cup is the Bos family, of Rochester.

It's an unfortunate reality, but spending time at St. Mary's Hospital is nothing new for the Bos family. KIMT News 3 introduced you to Martijn, Katy and Christian Bos in February. Christian Bos has been battling leukemia since July, 2018. For every medical procedure the young fighter endures he collects another Bead of Courage. Beads of Courage is a program funded by Kid's Cup donations.

"It (the beads) gives him something when he is older to see all he has endured and how brave he has been to do all these things," explained Christian's father, Martijn Bos.

Kid's Cup donations help to fund a variety of items on the pediatric floor at St. Mary's including i-pads, gaming centers, decorative wagons for non-ambulatory kiddos, and themed IV poles.

"I've seen kids name their IV poles. So, just to have something that looks a little more fun might not seem like a lot to anybody, but it is sometimes a lot to a kid," said Mayo Pediatric Nurse, Janelle Stenzel.

The Bos family tells KIMT all of the items generously donated by Kid's Cup funds help to distract Christian and pass the time.

"It makes life in the hospital so much easier for him," explained Bos.

It's not just families that are thankful for the many donations.

"I'm grateful for the funds that are donated and raised and excited to see what kinds of new things we can get for the unit this year as a result of everyone's generous donations," said Stenzel.