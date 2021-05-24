Born Learning Trail opens at Three Links Park

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Taking the kids to Three Links Park might leave them a little bit smarter. On Monday, Born Learning Trail opened to the public. Installed by Affinity Credit Union and United Way of Olmsted County, the trail contains ten interactive stations filled with learning activities.

"I feel elated that Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union was able to be part of this project and make it come to life," said Amy Wilfahrt, United Way of Olmsted County's Outreach Coordinator. "It was so fun to see people working together to build something."

Each station encourages kids to engage in the world around them and has signs in English, Spanish, and Somali.

"Were really excited," said Billie Packer, a manager for Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union's Rochester location. "We would love for you to come out. It's a really short trail right next to the river and just a really great place to bring your family this summer."

On the pathway, children can play hopscotch, learn the alphabet, and do some rhyming games. The trail is located between Silver Lake Pool and Three Links Shelter.