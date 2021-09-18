Clear

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster (2021

Fire...bad! Movie...good!

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 10:52 AM
Updated: Sep 18, 2021 12:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

“In the life of a man, his time is but a moment, his being an incessant flux…” – Marcus Aurelius.

One of the most common mistakes human beings make is assuming the world began when we were born and the way things are is the way they’re supposed to be. Watching films like “Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster” (2021) is a good way to disabuse ourselves of such illusions, while also learning a bit about one of the foundational characters in American pop culture. It pains me to imagine how many young TikTokers out there may be ignorant of his existence but for much of the last century, not recognizing the name of Boris Karloff was like not knowing who George Washington was. You’d think probably being Hollywood’s first biracial movie star would boost his profile nowadays.

Lots of old movies get praised for their historical stature or significance.  "Frankenstein" (1931) is just a damn amazing motion picture to watch, even after all these decades.

For the uninitiated, Karloff was an Englishman who came to the United States via Canada and became one of the biggest stars of the first half of the 20th century by playing the monster in the original “Frankenstein” (1931). That probably doesn’t seem too impressive to modern eyes grown used to a world where not only are people famous just for being famous, but where a lot of the people famous for being famous are actually unknown to a majority of the population. How many reality stars or social media “influencers” could anyone over 30 pick out of a lineup? But characters like Frankenstein’s Monster or Tarzan were as big or bigger in their day as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in ours.

“Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster” starts off with Karloff’s Hollywood career before backtracking to his life as a boy with an English mother and Indian father and then following him along a path that certainly disproves F. Scott Fitzgerald that “There are no second acts in American lives.” As he was resolute in protecting his private life and with his peers having joined him in the Great Beyond, this documentary can only tantalize us with details of Karloff’s early life that imply a story of hardship and perseverance worthy of a major motion picture…or more likely a buzzed-about series online. If you’ve ever grown tired of seeing actors or actresses lament their time waiting tables in Los Angeles or New York City, this film will remind you the reality of the “starving artist” is something that only faded into cliché in the last few decades.

This one?  Not so much.  Karloff is good in "The Mummy" (1932) but the film itself is best left in its own era.

The greatest value of this documentary, beyond pleasing pre-existing Karloff fans, is how its presentation of the great thespian’s life also serves as a window into an existence as different from ours as ours is from people living in the 1800s. He was for a decent stretch of time one of the biggest movie stars in the world, yet probably earned less than the lead in a 1990s sitcom. His multiple marriages would have been fodder for endless coverage in supermarket tabloid magazines and celebrity gossip shows, if either of those things are been around at the time. Today, a performer might sue a studio over losing tens of millions of dollars when a movie is put on a streaming service instead of just being available in theaters. In Karloff’s time, performers had to struggle against being worked to death by directors who treated them like pack mules on a journey up a mountain or through a desert. And to anyone who has been irritated at stories of Hollywood divas sitting in their trailers and making ridiculous demands, this movie is a good reminder that actors and actresses used to be the living embodiment of the Protestant work ethic. “The show must go on” wasn’t merely a slogan to those folks. It was a commandment from on high.

But “Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster” also illustrates how everything comes back to the beginning after enough time. Karloff started his career in a movie industry that worked very much like an assembly line, churning out as many cheaply made “B” movies as possible, and lasted until the 1960s when filmmaking slipped out of the control of the studios and became this chaotic blend of genius and terribleness. The 21st century has seen Hollywood return to its assembly line roots, though now it’s bolting together $200 million blockbusters that have to pass muster with the censors in China.

Makeup artists and now CGI coders have spent millions of hours and have never matched what God made with that face.

Director/co-writer Thomas Hamilton does a nice job interweaving images of Karloff’s career with commentary from people ranging from Stefanie Powers and Christopher Plummer to Peter Bogdanovich and Guillermo Del Toro. We even hear from Karloff’s daughter on how her father’s legacy continues on nearly a century after he first emerged from the darkness as the tragic result of Man trying to play God. If you’re a fan of horror or Hollywood history, “Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster” is well worth your time.

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster (2021

Written by Ron MacCloskey and Thomas Hamilton.
Directed by Thomas Hamilton.
Featuring Boris Karloff, Guillermo Del Toro, John Landis, Roger Corman, Sara Karloff, Peter Bogdanovich, Christopher Plummer, Stefanie Powers, Lee Grant, Sir Christopher Frayling, and Kevin Brownlow.

When this man says your time is up, your time is UP.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426961

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Unassigned5800
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 73°
Summer holding on this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday night prep football

Image

Community members observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Image

Local leaders celebrate Citizenship Day with newly naturalized Americans

Image

Rochester leaders celebrate with new citizens

Image

Ceremony in Rochester commemorates POW/MIA Recognition Day

Image

Fill'er up! One last time

Image

Reusing wood from Ash trees

Image

Truckers emphasize need for safety

${item.thumbnail.title}

TikTok trend results in vandalized schools, kids stealing from bathrooms

Image

"Roasted Bliss" honors Second Street Joe with a patriotic sugar cookie

Community Events