DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A bookkeeper is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from at least three Open Bible Churches in the Des Moines area.
Polk County court records say 54-year-old Michelene Kinning is charged with four counts of theft. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.
Authorities say she wrote unauthorized checks to herself from the churches' bank accounts from 2010 until she was fired last year.
Related Content
- Iowa bookkeeper accused of stealing more than $200K from churches
- Rochester man wins $200K on scratch ticket
- Ex-teacher accused of stealing from Iowa Special Olympics fund
- North Iowa man accused of stealing another trailer
- Iowa woman accused of stealing from dependent adults
- Lake Mills man accused of stealing tools
- Rochester man accused of stealing motorcycle
- Iowa woman accused of stealing from dead fiancee and his mother
- Woman accused of stealing more than $200,000 from central Iowa school district
- Iowa woman, 79, pleads guilty to stealing from ailing sister
Scroll for more content...