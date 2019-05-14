Clear
Iowa bookkeeper accused of stealing more than $200K from churches

Authorities say she wrote unauthorized checks to herself from the churches' bank accounts from 2010 until she was fired last year.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 6:21 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A bookkeeper is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from at least three Open Bible Churches in the Des Moines area.

Polk County court records say 54-year-old Michelene Kinning is charged with four counts of theft. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

