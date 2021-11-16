'Bonding Tour' makes its way across southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-The Minnesota State Senate's Capital Investment Committee stopped in Albert Lea and Austin on Tuesday for a series of presentations by state-funded facilities that are requesting funding from the next bonding bill.

Senators were brought to four locations, each highlighting a need for state funding.

In Albert Lea, the City is asking for roughly $30 million for wastewater facility upgrades that are required by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

At Riverland Community College in Austin, the school is requesting almost $10 million for infrastructure upgrades such as new electrical installments and a new roof over the campus's west building.

The Hormel Institute is also placing a request for roughly $19 million for its BioImaging Center Project.

State Senator Gene Dornink said Minnesotans can expect next year's bill to have a similar price tag when compared to the previous bonding bill.

"There is a big ask but there is over $5 billion that is asked but normally a bonding bill is around $1.5 to $1.9 was the last one," Dornink said.

The committee will have two more days of traveling before pressing pause on the 'Bonding Tour', which will then be resumed in January in the Twin Cities.