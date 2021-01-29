Bomb threat results in closure of Central Springs school Friday

MANLY, Iowa - A reported bomb threat Thursday night has resulted in classes being canceled today at Central Springs.

School officials said a bomb threat was made to the safety of the students at the school by "an individual(s) on the live chat line of the school district’s YouTube channel."

"Law enforcement agencies are involved to investigate this threat and to assure all school campuses are safe."

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Chief of Police Aaron Pals at 641-454-2114.

Classes are canceled Friday at all buildings.