Police investigate bomb threat at Rochester Lourdes High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Rochester Police responded to Lourdes High School after an anonymous 911 call stating there was bomb inside the school.
The call came into dispatch around 11 p.m. Monday. Police and the Rochester Fire Department arrived to search the entire school, but found nothing suspicious.
Police determined the threat was not credible, and say it is up to school leaders if they want to hold classes Tuesday.
As of early Tuesday morning, KIMT has not heard anything from Lourdes High School about cancelling classes.
Police haven't made any arrests in this case, and didn't say if there were any suspects.
This is a developing story, be sure to stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.
