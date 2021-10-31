Bomb threat in southern Minnesota prompts Rochester CAT to assist

FARIBAULT, Minn. - A bomb threat in southern Minnesota on Saturday resulted in the Rochester Chemical Assessment Team assisting.

It happened Saturday at 2:10 p.m. at 404 6th St. NW. in Faribault.

A Minnesota State Duty Officer requested the Rochester CAT team to respond to assist with identifying an unknown substance involved in the bomb threat.

"RFD personnel gathered samples of an unknown substance and performed chemical identification tests to attempt to identify the potentially hazardous material. Rochester CAT was unable to determine the exact chemical, but determined it to be non-volatile and not an explosive hazard," the Rochester Fire Department said.