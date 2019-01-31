UPDATE: Think Bank in Rochester evacuates after bomb threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An apparent bomb threat stopped business Thursdasy morning at Think Mutual Bank.

The Rochester Police Department says it was notified around 10:46 am that a bomb threat was received by Think Bank corporate offices. The threat reportedly came in on a customer service line but did not specify a location. Both the corporate offices and all Think Bank branches were evacuated.

No bomb was found an all Think Bank branches reopened around 12:30 pm.

According to Chris Barnick, the SVP of Consumer Banking, the bank received a bomb threat at around 11 a.m. but didn’t specify which branch was targeted.

“All employees were evacuated from all branches and corporate offices," says Chris Barnick, senior vice president of Consumer Banking. “Once it was made clear that there was no threat, employees were able to go bank in and reopen. Many employees walked to churches, grocery stores and restaurants to stay warm until they were able to go back in.”

Rochester police say their investigation continues.