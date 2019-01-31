Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

UPDATE: Think Bank in Rochester evacuates after bomb threat

Police say investigation is continuing.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 2:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 2:34 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An apparent bomb threat stopped business Thursdasy morning at Think Mutual Bank.

The Rochester Police Department says it was notified around 10:46 am that a bomb threat was received by Think Bank corporate offices.  The threat reportedly came in on a customer service line but did not specify a location.  Both the corporate offices and all Think Bank branches were evacuated.

No bomb was found an all Think Bank branches reopened around 12:30 pm.

According to Chris Barnick, the SVP of Consumer Banking, the bank received a bomb threat at around 11 a.m. but didn’t specify which branch was targeted.
“All employees were evacuated from all branches and corporate offices," says Chris Barnick, senior vice president of Consumer Banking. “Once it was made clear that there was no threat, employees were able to go bank in and reopen. Many employees walked to churches, grocery stores and restaurants to stay warm until they were able to go back in.”

Rochester police say their investigation continues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-5° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -27°
Austin
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -21°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -26°
Rochester
Overcast
-7° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -27°
Tracking an end to the light snow and a massive warm-up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT sends Charles City couple to the Grammy's!

Image

Drinking in Sub Zero Temperatures

Image

Coldest hockey game ever played

Image

Kids attempt to break record for coldest hockey game

Image

Ravine rescue

Image

Tracking Snow and Cold Temperatures Today

Image

Kids break world record in bitter cold

Image

Kids break hockey world record

Image

RFD Ravine Rescue

Image

Gym opens doors for free

Community Events