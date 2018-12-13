Clear
Bomb threat against northeast Iowa business

Winneshiek County law enforcement says it appears to be part of a national hoax.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 2:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A nationwide rash of bomb threats has shown up in northeast Iowa.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office and Winneshiek County Emergency Management says a local business has received a threatening email that is similar to ones sent to other businesses across the country. Authorities say the email appears to be a hoax.

The FBI is investigating these emails and has created an electronic tip form here. The FBI says the report needs to include the full email threat and the expanded header information with the IP address from the sender. The tip should also include the name of the business targeted and what type of product or service it provides.

