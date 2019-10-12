Boil advisory in Canton

CANTON, Minn. - There's a boil advisory in the Fillmore County town of Canton.

The city says E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply.

The bacteria can make you sick, and is particularly concerning for people with weakened immune systems.

Residents should not drink the water without boiling it first.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until further notice.

The city says they're chlorinating and flushing the water system.