Boil advisory in Wykoff through Tuesday morning

WYKOFF, Minn. - The City of Wykoff is issuing a boil advisory Saturday afternoon due to a water main break.
The boil advisory is precautionary. The break is repaired and water is running again.
The advisory goes through Tuesday morning.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|31472
|962
|Ramsey
|12922
|341
|Dakota
|8930
|133
|Anoka
|7715
|147
|Stearns
|5094
|33
|Washington
|4942
|66
|Scott
|3057
|34
|Olmsted
|2979
|29
|St. Louis
|2498
|61
|Wright
|2170
|13
|Nobles
|2093
|16
|Blue Earth
|1933
|7
|Clay
|1919
|43
|Carver
|1646
|7
|Rice
|1522
|8
|Mower
|1473
|11
|Sherburne
|1467
|20
|Kandiyohi
|1464
|4
|Winona
|1136
|18
|Lyon
|896
|6
|Waseca
|893
|9
|Crow Wing
|810
|21
|Benton
|790
|4
|Chisago
|787
|2
|Beltrami
|714
|7
|Steele
|692
|2
|Otter Tail
|670
|6
|Todd
|657
|2
|Nicollet
|651
|17
|Itasca
|638
|17
|Freeborn
|618
|4
|Le Sueur
|574
|5
|Martin
|567
|16
|Watonwan
|557
|4
|Douglas
|556
|3
|McLeod
|555
|3
|Morrison
|536
|5
|Pine
|488
|0
|Goodhue
|477
|11
|Becker
|460
|2
|Isanti
|460
|3
|Polk
|455
|4
|Carlton
|368
|1
|Chippewa
|357
|2
|Dodge
|349
|0
|Mille Lacs
|329
|7
|Pipestone
|320
|16
|Wabasha
|303
|0
|Meeker
|294
|3
|Cass
|289
|4
|Brown
|285
|3
|Rock
|281
|1
|Hubbard
|264
|2
|Yellow Medicine
|260
|5
|Cottonwood
|253
|0
|Murray
|234
|3
|Sibley
|232
|3
|Redwood
|231
|10
|Fillmore
|223
|0
|Unassigned
|218
|53
|Renville
|216
|11
|Faribault
|198
|0
|Jackson
|183
|1
|Swift
|179
|1
|Kanabec
|178
|10
|Houston
|174
|1
|Roseau
|172
|0
|Wadena
|170
|0
|Koochiching
|156
|4
|Lincoln
|156
|0
|Pennington
|153
|1
|Stevens
|153
|1
|Aitkin
|140
|1
|Pope
|136
|0
|Big Stone
|121
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|118
|2
|Wilkin
|110
|4
|Lake
|94
|0
|Norman
|88
|0
|Mahnomen
|85
|1
|Grant
|84
|4
|Marshall
|76
|1
|Clearwater
|64
|0
|Red Lake
|52
|2
|Traverse
|47
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|39
|1
|Kittson
|23
|0
|Cook
|8
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|17754
|281
|Woodbury
|6689
|85
|Johnson
|5586
|30
|Black Hawk
|5112
|96
|Linn
|4926
|122
|Dubuque
|4528
|52
|Scott
|3919
|33
|Story
|3817
|17
|Dallas
|3263
|43
|Pottawattamie
|2860
|44
|Sioux
|2250
|11
|Buena Vista
|2189
|12
|Marshall
|1911
|36
|Webster
|1658
|14
|Plymouth
|1498
|24
|Wapello
|1458
|62
|Clinton
|1330
|25
|Muscatine
|1307
|57
|Crawford
|1292
|12
|Cerro Gordo
|1218
|23
|Des Moines
|1175
|9
|Warren
|1126
|6
|Jasper
|1005
|34
|Carroll
|1001
|8
|Henry
|962
|5
|Marion
|907
|10
|Tama
|888
|36
|Lee
|850
|9
|Wright
|678
|1
|Dickinson
|671
|7
|Boone
|661
|8
|Delaware
|653
|8
|Bremer
|602
|7
|Washington
|595
|11
|Mahaska
|592
|22
|Harrison
|542
|7
|Jackson
|508
|3
|Lyon
|500
|7
|Benton
|483
|1
|Louisa
|482
|15
|Clay
|471
|4
|Hamilton
|427
|3
|Winneshiek
|422
|9
|Hardin
|416
|5
|Poweshiek
|413
|11
|Kossuth
|411
|0
|Floyd
|410
|11
|Winnebago
|407
|16
|Buchanan
|385
|3
|Jones
|385
|3
|Emmet
|381
|14
|Franklin
|366
|18
|Iowa
|366
|2
|Guthrie
|357
|14
|Sac
|357
|3
|Cherokee
|354
|2
|Clayton
|339
|3
|Cedar
|338
|5
|Butler
|336
|2
|Page
|336
|0
|Shelby
|334
|1
|Madison
|333
|2
|Fayette
|329
|2
|Mills
|318
|1
|Allamakee
|317
|8
|Chickasaw
|317
|1
|Clarke
|301
|3
|Humboldt
|277
|3
|Palo Alto
|277
|1
|Cass
|276
|2
|Grundy
|272
|4
|Hancock
|267
|4
|Calhoun
|256
|3
|Osceola
|240
|0
|Howard
|237
|8
|Monroe
|232
|11
|Monona
|222
|1
|Mitchell
|220
|0
|Taylor
|216
|2
|Union
|204
|3
|Pocahontas
|202
|2
|Appanoose
|194
|3
|Jefferson
|185
|1
|Lucas
|179
|6
|Fremont
|177
|1
|Ida
|173
|2
|Greene
|168
|0
|Davis
|153
|4
|Van Buren
|150
|2
|Montgomery
|149
|5
|Keokuk
|136
|1
|Audubon
|127
|1
|Worth
|126
|0
|Decatur
|121
|0
|Adair
|117
|1
|Wayne
|110
|3
|Ringgold
|80
|2
|Adams
|63
|0
|Unassigned
|15
|0