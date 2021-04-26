Bohannon's back at Iowa for a sixth season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon says he will return to the Hawkeyes for his sixth season in 2021-22.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted eligibility relief to winter sport athletes in 2020-21. Bohannon is Iowa’s career record holder in assists, 3-pointers made, free throw percentage and games played. He says he's beyond excited to return to Iowa and that last season didn't feel right because fans could not attend games.

The previous Iowa men’s basketball player to be on the roster six years was Jess Settles. He was beset by injuries and played from 1994 to 1999.