Bohannon scores 24, leads No. 3 Iowa past No. 16 UNC 93-80

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jordan Bohannon scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 3 Iowa, and the Hawkeyes beat No. 16 North Carolina 93-80 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.

Luka Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 34 points per game, had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.



Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

It was the 24th double-double of Garza’s career, but he had his streak of 19 consecutive games of scoring 20 points or more snapped.

Bohannon got hot from 3-point range, making 7 of 16 attempts, and converted his only shot from inside the arc.

Garrison Brooks scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures for the Tar Heels.