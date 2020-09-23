Body recovered from Lake Winona

WINONA, Minn. – Authorities have recovered the body of an adult male from Lake Winona.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 12:20 pm of a paddle boarder on the east side of the lake who fell off the board. The caller reporter the adult male resurfaced and started to swim but then went under the water and did not come up again.

Diver from the Winona County Sheriff’s Office were joined in a search by boats from the fire departments of Winona, Pickwick and Goodview and the Minnesota DNR. The body of an adult male from Winona was found around 2:45 pm. His name is not being released at this time.