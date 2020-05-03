Body pulled from Des Moines river Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating after pulling a body from the Des Moines River this weekend.
Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said officers were sent to Prospect Park Saturday afternoon after someone spotted a body in the Des Moines River. Rescue personnel from the Des Moines Fire Department removed the body from the water with help from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Parizek said an autopsy will be performed to identify the body and determine how the person died.
