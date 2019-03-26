Body of missing southern Minnesota man is recovered

MANKATO, Minn. – The body of a man who went missing in Blue Earth County has been found.

The County Sheriff’s Office says Marvin Borkenhagen, 92, of rural Amboy, was found around 11:15 am Tuesday about a mile and a half downstream from where it is believed he fell into a drainage ditch on March 21.

The Sheriff’s Office says it appears to have been an accident but an investigation with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner is underway.

Borkenhagen lived near where he disappeared and was known to sometimes free ice and debris from a field culvert that feeds into the drainage ditch. Investigators found a tool Borkenhagen was known to use in the water near the opening of the culvert.