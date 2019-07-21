Body of missing man found in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The body of a man reported missing on Thursday has been found.

The Rochester Police Department says Andrew Nevenheim was located dead in Silver Lake just before 10 am Saturday. Police say it appears to be a tragic accident and no crime is suspected in his death.

Nevenheim went missing on Thursday after taking his dog for a walk. The animal was found in the 400 block of 7th Avenue SE near the river and authorities feared that Nevenheim had fallen in and been swept away. A search was begun but had to be called off due to a storm. The search continued Friday and Saturday before it was again interrupted by severe weather.

Rochester police and fire departments resumed the search Sunday morning with fire department boats checking the river and Silver Lake while officers checked the shoreline.

The Rochester Police Department says it wishes to thank the city’s fire department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Minnesota and Wisconsin Search and Rescue for their assistance. In addition, the Department says it appreciated Scheels of Rochester donating equipment that was used in the search.