Clear
BREAKING NEWS Missing man found dead in Rochester Full Story

Body of missing man found in Rochester

Searchers had been looking since Thursday.

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The body of a man reported missing on Thursday has been found.

The Rochester Police Department says Andrew Nevenheim was located dead in Silver Lake just before 10 am Saturday. Police say it appears to be a tragic accident and no crime is suspected in his death.

Nevenheim went missing on Thursday after taking his dog for a walk. The animal was found in the 400 block of 7th Avenue SE near the river and authorities feared that Nevenheim had fallen in and been swept away. A search was begun but had to be called off due to a storm. The search continued Friday and Saturday before it was again interrupted by severe weather.

Rochester police and fire departments resumed the search Sunday morning with fire department boats checking the river and Silver Lake while officers checked the shoreline.

The Rochester Police Department says it wishes to thank the city’s fire department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Minnesota and Wisconsin Search and Rescue for their assistance. In addition, the Department says it appreciated Scheels of Rochester donating equipment that was used in the search.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
After a busy morning we're tracking a much calmer Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newman drops West Fork to win district; other district scores

Image

Rochester native Alex Martin takes 2nd in 250 Moto race

Image

Floyd County Veterans Affairs office asking for box AC units

Image

Tracking pleasant temps to start the week

Image

Severe WX Cut-In July 20

Image

Motocross comes to Millville

Image

Robotics demonstrations at family fun night

Image

Auditor comes to town

Image

New aquatic center being considered in Byron

Image

North Iowa Fair on a hot night

Community Events