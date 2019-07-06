Clear
Body of missing man found in Cerro Gordo County

Lawrence Lawrence "Larry" Howlett

Illinois man reported missing on June 8.

Posted: Jul 6, 2019 7:56 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2019 8:07 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCK FALLS, Iowa – The body of a missing man has been found at a Cerro Gordo County campground.

Lawrence Howlett, 48 of Sandwich, Illinois, was reported missing on June 8. He was last seen at Camp at the Woods Campground at 22097 Fallspark Drive, near his camper by the Shell Rock River.


Larry Howlett

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says human remains were found around 6:12 pm Friday in a pond at the campground. They have been identified as Howlett with the help of family and by property found with the remains.

Howlett’s body has been sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into this death is continuing.

Assisting at the scene Friday were the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Mason City Fire Department, and MercyOne North Iowa Pathology.

Community Events