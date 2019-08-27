Clear

Body of missing Iowa man found in Okoboji

Authorities said Tuesday that a body of a missing man was found.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 6:25 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 7:17 AM

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities said Tuesday that a body of a missing man was found.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Vincent Harvey, 24, of Fort Dodge, was located near the walking docks and shoreline near the Barefoot Bar late Monday night.

He was reported missing Sunday.

“One of the deputies located an object in the water approximately 45 yards from shore and 15 yards east of a dock. The deputies determined that it was a body and contacted the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Dive team,” the sheriff’s office said. 

"The dive team was able to recover the body. The body was identified as Vincent Harvey, who was reported missing on Sunday August 25th. Authorities made contact with the family."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking the return of sunny skies and strong winds from the west
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

School bus safety

Image

Pet store to close due to staffing issues

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Wild winds and plentiful sunshine for Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Osage picked second in first poll of the year

Image

8/26 Evening Forecast

Image

Delivery man's car stolen

Image

2020 recommended Rochester budget ready for review

Image

Bike giveaway

Image

Byron downs Albert Lea 2-0

Community Events