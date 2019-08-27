Body of missing Iowa man found in Okoboji

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities said Tuesday that a body of a missing man was found.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Vincent Harvey, 24, of Fort Dodge, was located near the walking docks and shoreline near the Barefoot Bar late Monday night.

He was reported missing Sunday.

“One of the deputies located an object in the water approximately 45 yards from shore and 15 yards east of a dock. The deputies determined that it was a body and contacted the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Dive team,” the sheriff’s office said.

"The dive team was able to recover the body. The body was identified as Vincent Harvey, who was reported missing on Sunday August 25th. Authorities made contact with the family."