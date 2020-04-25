Body of missing Mason City man is found

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – The body of Adam VanSyoc has been recovered.

The 43-year-old Mason City man went missing on the Winnebago River on March 27.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says searched found VanSyoc’s body in the river between where he disappeared and Grouse Avenue. Authorities say VanSyoc was fishing in a boat when it got tangle in a cable stretched across the river and went in the water.

This incident is still being investigated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, with further investigation being done at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it would like to thank all of the volunteers who came out and assisted with the efforts to locate Adam and the countless agencies that have also assisted in the recovery.