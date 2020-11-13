Body of Austin hunter found in northeast Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – The body of a missing Austin man has been found in northeast Iowa.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted Wednesday about two men from Austin who went to the Canoe Creek Access Area in Pleasant Township to hunt. One of the hunters, Maya Htoo, did not return to a designated meeting spot and was reported missing.

The Sheriff’s Office says it and the Decorah Fire Department conducted a search Wednesday evening and overnight and the search was joined by multiple agencies and local volunteers Thursday morning. Search teams were formed and Htoo’s body was found in a wooded location of the Canoe Creek Access Area.

The cause of Htoo’s death is under investigation, pending the completion of an autopsy.