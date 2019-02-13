Remains identified as Dodge County teen missing since 1970

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A body found in 1970 in Mille Lacs County has now been identified as a University of Minnesota student from Hayfield.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office says a DNA match with family members has identified the remains as Gloria Frieda Rieken, 18. Authorities say she left her apartment on foot in early November 1970 for classes but never arrived. A woman’s body was found inside an abandoned and burned home on Keystone Road in Mille Lacs County. At the time, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office could not determine who the woman was or how she died and she was eventually buried at Milo Cemetery.

Several members of Rieken’s family provided DNA to investigators in 2013 for comparison with unidentified remains. The body found in Mille Lacs County was exhumed in 2018 and to obtain her DNA and she was identified as Rieken in February.

“Learning her identity gave us our first break in this case in nearly a half century,” said Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge. “Now we can try to piece together how she came to be in Mille Lacs County, and hopefully, how she died.”

“This is not the ending any family would hope for, but it is information,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. “After a half century of waiting and wondering, the Rieken’s can at last bring Gloria home to rest.”

“Without her family’s decision to come forward, we would never have been able to identify Gloria Rieken,” said BCA Deputy Superintendent of Forensic Science Services Knutson. “Once again, this speaks to the importance of family members of missing people coming forward to provide DNA samples.”