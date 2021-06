BUFFALO COUNTY, Wisconsin – Law enforcement is trying to identify a body found in the Mississippi River.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin says the body of a roughly 60-year-old man was found around 10:45 am Friday across the main channel from Winona, MN, near Aghaming Park. The Sheriff’s Office says the body was found south of the beach area in the water.

Anyone with information about this body is asked to call 608-685-4433.