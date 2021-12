ROCHESTER, Minn. - A deceased person was found Saturday morning near an apartment complex, but police do not believe the death to be suspicious.

Police said Monday the body of Terrance Perrotti, 53, of Rochester, was found Saturday morning at 7:41 a.m.

There were no signs of trauma or drug use, and police believe the death was by natural causes.

The body was found at 897 16th Ave. SE. near a pickup truck.