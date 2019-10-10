Clear

Body found in southern Minnesota

Decayed remains discovered in rural area near Mankato.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 7:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANKATO, Minn. – A partially decayed body was found Thursday morning in southern Minnesota.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a hunter reported finding the body in a wooded area northeast of Highway 83 and County Road 12 around 9:38 am. Authorities say the sex and identity of the body is unknown at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating this death with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities say there is no known threat to the public.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
When will nicer weather return?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 10/12 2

Image

Learning about sound therapy

Image

Lourdes boys soccer advances to 1A semifinal

Image

STEM Festival at NIACC

Image

Weather forecast 9/12

Image

RCTC volleyball cruises, sweeps Fergus Falls

Image

Gov. Walz bags a bird in Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Image

RCTC squanders 20 point lead in second half, falls to Itasca

Image

Learning in the field; tackling hunting and trap shooting for the first time

Image

Tips & Tricks for pheasant hunting

Community Events