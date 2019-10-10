Body found in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – A partially decayed body was found Thursday morning in southern Minnesota.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a hunter reported finding the body in a wooded area northeast of Highway 83 and County Road 12 around 9:38 am. Authorities say the sex and identity of the body is unknown at this time.
The Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating this death with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities say there is no known threat to the public.
