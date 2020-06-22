Body found in murder case involving Rochester man

ALMA, Wisconsin – After arresting a Rochester man for her murder, law enforcement says it has now found the remains of a Wisconsin woman in Minnesota.

Randall Q. Merrick was charged last week with 1st degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse, and hiding a corpse. Merrick is accused of murdering 50-year-old Beth Johnson, who disappeared in 2016. Authorities say Johnson’s remains have now been discovered and identified in Blaine, MN.

Johnson was last seen at her home in Nelson, WI.

This investigation is led by the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension led coordination of the arrest and drafting of the search warrant. The investigation is also led by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, Blaine Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and Anoka Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force. The case is being prosecuted by the Buffalo County District Attorney’s Office with assistance from the DOJ Criminal Litigation Unit Assistant Attorney General Annie Jay. The Buffalo County District Attorney’s Office is providing victim services.