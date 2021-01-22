Body found in burnt vehicle in SE Minnesota identified as 36-year-old man

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities have identified the remains of a man found in a burnt car in southeastern Minnesota.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the deceased in this case as Cory Lee Cassidy, 36, of Dodge Center.

"Our investigation indicates that accidental carbon monoxide asphyxiation may have been the result. During this investigation, there has never been any indications of foul play," the sheriff's office said. "The investigation indicates the fire started in the area of the vehicle and spread to the home but the cause of the fire is unknown."

The vehicle was found Dec. 31 in the 4500 block of Highway 56 Blvd. in Holden Township.