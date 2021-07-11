Body found in boat landing near the Twin Cities

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Hasting park boat landing.

City officials say the body was found Saturday morning near a wooded enclosure that was burning in Jaycee Park. Once the fire was extinguished, the body was found. Authorities have not identified the person who died.

The Hastings Police Department is getting assistance with the investigation from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, state fire marshal and Hennepin County Medical Examiner.