Body found in Mississippi River near Winona is identified

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wisconsin – Authorities say they have identified the body found in the Mississippi River near Winona.

The body of a possibly 60-year-old man was found the morning of June 25 across the main channel from Winona, near Aghaming Park. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found south of the beach area in the water.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have now identified the recovered body but the name is not being immediately released, pending notification of family. No foul play is suspected in this death.