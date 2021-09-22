Body found in Mason City house fire is identified

MASON CITY, Iowa – Authorities say they have identified the body found after a house fire on September 7.

The Mason City fire and police departments were called to a house fire at 123 N Tennessee Avenue just after 5 am on September 7. Investigators say a body found inside has now been identified, pending DNA confirmation, as Tonette Wolfe, 24 of Mason City. Wolfe’s body was found inside the residence.

An investigation into the fire and Wolfe’s death is ongoing and anyone with information about either is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the State Fire Marshal have assisted with this case.