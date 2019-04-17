Clear
Body found in Marshalltown confirmed as missing Mason City woman

Cause of death has not been determined.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 12:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Police have confirmed a body found in Marshalltown is a missing Mason City woman.

Michelle Marie Grommet, 32, was reported missing to the Marshalltown Police Department on March 22. The body of a female was found around 9 am Monday just east of the Walmart on South Center Street. Police say preliminary information indicated it was Grommet’s body but that could not be completely confirmed.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday and definitively proved the body was Grommet. The cause of death has not been determined, pending final autopsy results. Marshalltown police say there is no evidence or information which suggests Grommet’s death was due to foul play.

The Marshalltown Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue to investigate. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Mason City Police Department have also assisted with this investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident should contact Marshalltown police at 641-754-5725. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Marshall County Crime Stoppers by calling 641-753-1234, via text by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637), or online at www.marshallcountycs.com.

