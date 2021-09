CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Falls firefighters responded to a house fire and found the body of a man in the home’s kitchen.

Crews were called just after 4 a.m. Wednesday to the home and found smoke pouring out of the structure and flames in the kitchen. Firefighters extinguished the fire and found a body later identified as Timothy Hersey, 62.

An investigation is continuing into how Hersey died.