Body found in Austin may be that of missing Rochester man

AUSTIN, Minn. – A body found in the Cedar River may be that of a missing Rochester man.

The Austin Police Department says it was contacted just before 1 pm Tuesday by volunteers searching the river near Marcusen Park for David Janson, who went missing October 23 after being seen around 2 AM getting gas at the Kwik Trip near 20th Street SW and Broadway Avenue. On October 27, Rochester police reported Janson had been spotted in Austin but they had been unable to contact him.

Volunteer searchers told Austin police they had found what appeared to be a human body just below the surface of the water behind Marcusen Park baseball stadium. Austin police and fire went to the scene and recovered a body from the river that matched Janson’s description. Police say documents belonging to Janson were also found on the body.

Authorities say there is no indication of foul play and the body will be sent to Rochester for an autopsy. An investigation is ongoing.