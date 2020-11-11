Body found Tuesday identified as a Mower County Commissioner

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says a dead body found Tuesday morning in rural Austin has been identified as Mower County Commissioner Tim Gabrielson.

The Sheriff’s Office says Gabrielson has been reported missing by family members around 8:30 pm Monday. His body was found lying on the ground near his vehicle just after 7 am Tuesday in the 22000 block of 572nd Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office says their investigation found no indications of a crash, any type of struggle, or foul play and information from the SE MN Regional Medical Examiner’s Office indicates Gabrielson’s death was caused by a medical condition.

The Sheriff's Office says it would like to express their sincere thoughts and condolences to the Gabrielson family on the passing of a long standing Mower County public servant.