Boating safety reminders for the Fourth of July weekend

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - July fourth weekend is Operation Dry Water, a national boating under the influence awareness campaign, so you may see extra law enforcement on water patrol this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says alcohol is involved in about 30 percent of fatal boat accidents in Minnesota.

That's why it's important to designate a sober ride on the water and on the road.

For one family, Saturday was a first for not only their boat but their little ones too.

“The Mississippi we normally would go out on but it's pretty busy this weekend, we wanted something a little bit more mellow to bring the kids to for the first time," Jeremy explains.

When asked ‘How do you make sure you stay safe on the water?’ they respond,

"Life jackets, good swimmers, and being sober."

KIMT also spoke to a boater who recognizes the importance of wearing a life jacket.

“Anything can happen to anybody - it doesn't matter - they're good swimmers, but it doesn't matter if something happens to you,” says Gerald Erbson.

Minnesota state law requires children under 10 years old to wear a properly fitted life jacket, and a readily accessible life jacket is required for each person onboard a boat.

for more boating laws and regulations, be sure to check out the Minnesota DNR website.