Boat sales increasing during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Boat sales have skyrocketed at one dealership in the Med City as people look for things to do this pandemic. River Valley Power and Sport has received more business than ever before.

General Manager Eric Vandal said that business is fantastic and the surge in sales has helped their company grow. He said with people looking for more outdoor activities, boating is a great way to bring the whole family.

Once you've tested one for a spin, Vandal says it's easy to get hooked.

"Once you do it you don't want to stop," he said. "You see your neighbor getting a boat, they take you out, you give it a shot as well. Everyone loves the water and it is one of the most relaxing things you'll ever do."

Vadal says other dealerships have run out of inventory. That hasn't been a problem at River Valley Power and Sport because their inventory is larger than most shops.