Clear
BREAKING NEWS 30-foot fall kills one, injures another in Mower County Full Story

Boat goes over the dam at Lake Zumbro

Four Olmsted County residents were on board.

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 5:05 PM
Updated: Aug 25, 2019 5:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WABASHA, Minn. – One person was hurt after a pontoon boat went over the power dam at Lake Zumbro.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 10:40 pm Saturday near Mac’s Park Place. Four Olmsted County residents had docked their boat near the dam, gone to visit Mac’s Park Place, then got back in their boat.

After casting off, the driver of the boat apparently realized they were on the edge of the dam and could not get away. The Sheriff’s Office says he told everyone to sit on one side of the boat and one of the passengers then jumped off and swam to a buoy before the pontoon boat went over the dam.

The other three people stayed in the boat as it went over the dam and landed upright on a shelf below.

The person who swam to the buoy got the attention of some area boaters and was taken to shore. The three in the boat were rescued by a combination of firefighters, deputies, and area boaters. After being examined by Zumbrota Ambulance, one of the three was taken to the hospital for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says it appears alcohol and darkness were a factor in this incident.

The Mazeppa Fire Department and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking a nice start to the weekend with storms returning overnight Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brunch on the Beach brings Republican candidates and voters together

Image

Lourdes soccer defeats Duluth Marshall; stays undefeated

Image

Honey harvest in full swing

Image

Chris' Weekend Forecast

Image

Senator Jodi Ernst continues her statewide tour

Image

Pannekoeken is set to open in a new location

Image

Mayo Nurse Exchange Program

Image

Second Chance at a Healthy Smile

Image

Bus Stop Shelter

Image

Tackling Traffic Congestion

Community Events