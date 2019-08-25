Boat goes over the dam at Lake Zumbro

WABASHA, Minn. – One person was hurt after a pontoon boat went over the power dam at Lake Zumbro.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 10:40 pm Saturday near Mac’s Park Place. Four Olmsted County residents had docked their boat near the dam, gone to visit Mac’s Park Place, then got back in their boat.

After casting off, the driver of the boat apparently realized they were on the edge of the dam and could not get away. The Sheriff’s Office says he told everyone to sit on one side of the boat and one of the passengers then jumped off and swam to a buoy before the pontoon boat went over the dam.

The other three people stayed in the boat as it went over the dam and landed upright on a shelf below.

The person who swam to the buoy got the attention of some area boaters and was taken to shore. The three in the boat were rescued by a combination of firefighters, deputies, and area boaters. After being examined by Zumbrota Ambulance, one of the three was taken to the hospital for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says it appears alcohol and darkness were a factor in this incident.

The Mazeppa Fire Department and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.