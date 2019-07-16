Board approves funding for Jeremiah Program

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a goal in Olmsted County to provide affordable housing for all residents.

Today, the County Housing and Redevelopment Authority approved additional funding for the Jeremiah Program.

The program provides single mothers a pathway out of poverty and they'll be doing that important work from a new headquarters.

The doors of that new facility haven't opened yet but they're already helping those in need.

$60,000 will go toward helping families stay afloat until the new building is complete.

“Their basic needs of housing haven’t been met which makes it difficult when your housing is not being met that you can't even find a job or even go to a job when you don't have somewhere to live,” said Staff at the Jeremiah Program.

Jeremiah Program will have their ground breaking ceremony later this month.