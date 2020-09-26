B'nail Israel Synagogue to hold Yom Kippur services on Zoom

ROCHESTER, Minn. The popular Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur will look different this year for people celebrating it.

Many Jewish people will continue to attend services virtually, including those living in the area. B'nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester is one of the synagogues holding services on Zoom.

"We are making a virtual reality for our people electronically instead of in person," said Michelle Werner, the Rabbi of B'nai Israel Synagogue.

"We have to keep the community safe. Most of our members are part of the medical community and we want to protect them as healthcare workers."

All of the synagogue's events and religious school will stay virtual until January. Anyone interested in attending will need to call the synagogue to sign up.