B'nai Israel Syngagoue to hold virtual Hanukkah events

ROCHESTER, Minn- The menorahs will start lighting up, dreidels will be spinning, and many will be unwrapping the gifts when Hanukkah begins on December 10. Although this year the holiday will feel different since many won't get to spend time with friends or family during the eight days of it, B'nai Israel Syngagoue is still holding Hanukkah events.

Like everything else the synagogue has held, the events will be virtual but no matter what, Rabbi Michelle Werner feels it's important to celebrate the holiday.

"We live in history. We live in the world where different events occur, and we need to manage to find joy in our holidays," explained Werner.

She also feels that the story of Hanukkah has some type of connection to the pandemic.

"It's more like learning about who we are in the world," said Werner. "Other times when who we were or people were threatened and responded to resilence. The light is an example of inner resources."

While the significance of it is different compared to other Jewish holidays, Werner feels it's still important to be with each other on this holiday even if you can't be with them in person. Any non-member of B'nai Israel interested in partaking in any of their Hanukkah events will need to conact the synagogue to sign up.