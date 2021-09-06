B'nai Israel Synagogue making changes to Rosh Hashanah services

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah begins Monday at sundown. The sanctuary at B'nai Israel Synagogue will remain quiet again this year. Seats will be empty and prayer books will be untouched. But there will be changes to this year's services.

"Those reading Torah and doing something in service leadership, blowing the shofar, etc, can be present in the building and everyone else will be present on Zoom," says Rabbi Michelle Werner.

Those who will be in the building are vaccinated and will be masked. Werner believes that being together is more than just being in a building.

Community is not about being together in a building. It's about being together and supporting one another."

Last year, services were completely virtual and no one was allowed in the synagogue for the holiday. Michael Perlman observes Rosh Hashanah and says he looks at the synagogue's decision as the new normal.

"It's just a matter a fact of life in the United States in 2021. So much of our life is lived remotely and on Zoom nowadays."

Services begin Monday at 7:30 pm and will be on Zoom. Anyone interested in partaking in them will need to contact the synagogue for the link. The same policy will remain in effect for Yom Kippur on September 15th-16th.