Bluestem Center for Autism hosting grand opening event Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Bluestem Center for Autism will be having its grand opening event this Sunday at Little Thistle Brewing and will hopefully be opening its doors to the public by the end of the month.

The Bluestem Center for Autism will be located on the lower level of the Bluestem Center for Child and Family Development.

The grand opening event will be held from noon to 7 p.m. with masking and social distancing recommended.

There will be activities for all ages, including face painting, sensory crafts, and opportunities to learn more about the center and meet its 20-person staff.

The Center for Autism's Co-Founder and Clinical Director Meagan Pittelko said other centers in the area have a waitlist of more than 60 families seeking resources and care.

"Just getting feedback from the community about how much we need this in Rochester," said Pittelko. "There are obviously multiple other centers in town that provide services and do an incredible job, as well. I think having more is always good and being able to approach it in a collaborative way to work with mental health and to bring some of this to the forefront of our community, too."

The Bluestem Center for Autism aims to empower families, advocate for learners of all ages, and educate the community in an inclusive and holistic way.

Researchers from the Minnesota Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network found that one in 44 eight-year-old children was identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder in the state.

The center will offer four primary programs: full-time early childhood (from original diagnosis to five years old), part-time middle childhood (ages six to eight), part-time adolescent (ages nine to 14), and various social skills groups for those 13 years and up who no longer require one-on-one support.

Pittelko said the center's staff has been an incredible support system throughout the opening process.

"We're really, really intentional in our hiring," said Pittelko. "We try to hire people who are really positive, passionate, and excited to learn and grow. They have just floored me and impressed me and surpassed my expectations in every way."

All 20 of the center's staff are in the process of becoming registered behavior technicians.