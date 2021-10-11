Bluestem Center For Autism celebrates neurodiversity with grand opening event

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A community resource center for autism is soon opening to the public in Rochester. On Sunday, Bluestem Center for Autism celebrated with a grand opening event at Little Thistle Brewery. People came out to enjoy some face painting, arts and crafts, and celebrate neurodiversity.

The center is a new branch of Bluestem Center for Child and Family Development. It aims to empower families, advocate for learners of all ages, and educate the community in an inclusive and holistic way.

"I have such an incredible staff and I think just being able to offer more services for families in the area is so huge and so important. I feel really really lucky to be a part of it," says co-founder and clinical director Meagan Pittelko.

Anyone interested in enrolling at Bluestem Center for Autism can click here.