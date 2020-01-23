Clear
Blue Zones Albert Lea up for national health award

Online voting underway through January 31.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 3:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Min. – A national competition recognizing excellence in health and well-being has named Blue Zones Project Albert Lea as a finalist.

The 2020 Sharecare Awards has nominated Albert Lea’s anti-tobacco policy for an award in the “Health Living” category.

“We are very honored to be recognized for our hard work in tobacco policy and chosen as a finalist for this prestigious award”, says Ellen Kehr, Organization Lead of Blue Zones Project Albert Lea. “By encouraging better eating habits, implementing tobacco-free policies, and increasing physical activity, Albert Lea has used Blue Zones Project to help our community form healthy habits for life. We ask all of our community members to visit www.sharecareawards.org/voting and VOTE for Blue Zones Project Albert Lea."

Albert Lea adopted a community wide approach in 2010 to reduce the then adult smoking rate of 23%. The City Council passed tobacco legislation for our city parks, outdoor dining and Tobacco 21. 550 “smoke free” housing units were offered, along with 14 top twenty worksites with “tobacco free” campuses, “Smoke Free” signage for community events, and a County Fair with “Smoke Free” Children and Senior Days. Blue Zones says the adult smoking rates in Albert Lea is now 16%.

Blue Zones Project Albert Lea is one of 70 finalists chosen across 15 categories ranging from men’s and women’s health to innovation to social influencers in health and wellness. Each finalist is eligible to win the popular-vote based Sharing Care Award, and the public is invited to help select the winner by voting at www.sharecareawards.org/voting between now and Friday, January 31.

