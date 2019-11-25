Clear
Blue Pit trout restocking moved up a day

Inclement weather predicted for Wednesday means Blue Pit will have 1,500 more trout on Tuesday.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 11:17 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – In response to the incoming weather, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has moved up the date of the trout restocking at the Blue Pit.

It was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but will now be Tuesday at 11 AM where they will stock nearly 1,500 fish.

The public is invited to watch and try to catch their own trout.

The cool weather stocking provides easy access to trout fishing opportunities in areas that can’t support trout in the summer months.

