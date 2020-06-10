Blue Moon Ballroom ready to welcome back celebrations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been an uncertain time for brides and grooms as they plan their weddings and receptions. It's also been stressful for people who work at event venues, including Blue Moon Ballroom.

Fred Gommels is the director at Blue Moon Ballroom and says they're ready to invite people back for dance lessons, wedding receptions, and private events.

So far, they've had to reschedule all their receptions from this spring through July to next year. They're hopeful to welcome back receptions in August and continue through the fall.

"The restrictions are changing and this whole situation is starting to loosen up," Gommels said, "and we hope it continues to progress toward the benefit for everybody."

If everything works out, Blue Moon Ballroom hopes to hold a re-grand opening on Halloween this year. Call it a coincidence, the next blue moon is actually set to come on October 31.