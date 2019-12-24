Blue Christmas service at Peace United Church of Christ

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The holidays are a joyful time for many, but for some it could be a different story.

Peace United Church of Christ pride themselves on making sure their guests feel welcome and comfortable when they walk through their doors. They also want the community to know they're not alone during the holidays. Whether you've lost a loved on, battlig financial issues or just struggling from everyday life, the Blue Christmas service is held at the church where people can touch base with their feelings. "We spend a lot of time just providing a lot of spiritual support for people, but also just a place they can be who they are," said lead Pastor Paul Bauch.

Pastor Bauch said the presence and support from others is the best present you can give for Christmas. The Blue Christmas service is meant to give people a peace of mind during all the chaos of the holidays. It can make for a very emotional time, but Pastor Bauch said their guests leave feelings refreshed. "Being emotional is just a chance that they can really center down with what they're feeling," explained Pastor Bauch. "It's a very safe place that they can come and just be who they are not put on any false errors."

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend the service. It's starting at 6 on Christmas Eve night with a traditional Christmas Eve service at 4.