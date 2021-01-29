Bloomington schools forced back into distance learning

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A large Minnesota school district has been forced to return to distance learning after an outbreak of COVID-19 among its transportation workers.

Bloomington Public Schools brought back preschoolers through second graders on Jan. 19, and had planned to bring back third to fifth graders on Monday. But the district informed parents Thursday evening that the plan is on pause until February 12.

Bloomington’s retreat underscores the unique challenges of protecting bus drivers, many of whom are older and at higher risk of severe illness stemming from the virus. Drivers are often retirees working for supplemental income.