Blooming Prairie's Oswald commits to Jamestown

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - Choosing the right college is arguably the most difficult and adult decision a talented high school athlete has to make. That decision becomes even more difficult during the pandemic.

"No one was on campus so I didn't get to see the people so I had to do a lot of Zoom meetings with the teams or phone calls. It was just a lot of different ways to do it," Blooming Prairie senior, Megan Oswald, said. "I still got to do everything I would've done just it wasn't in-person all the time."

After a dominant junior season on the court shattering school records and gathering numerous postseason accolades and college offers, Oswald announced on social media she had found the right fit for her.

"It was kind of a big decision for me. There were about three schools I was talking to in the beginning and Jamestown is far away so I'd be far away from home and that was a big deal for me," she said. "When it finally came down to it, Jamestown was the one for me."

The Jimmies went 16-15 last season in one of the NAIA's toughest conferences. Aside from competitive basketball, she found the Roughrider State has a lot to offer.

"I'm going for nursing and I get preadmitted into the nursing program and that's a huge thing. Then basketball, they have a great team. The coaches, I loved interacting with them and I loved the campus when I went, too, si it just felt like home from home."

Oswald remains hopeful that things will return to normal in time for the basketball season. Until then, she will continue to enjoy whatever this unusual senior year brings her way.

"I guess I'm looking forward to having a fun senior year like football games, starting school and graduation is kind of a big deal."

Oswald received Academic All-Conference, First Team All-Conference and Honorable mention All-State honors last season.